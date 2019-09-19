IU South Bend papier-mache sculpture breaks records

A local fine arts club, along with the help of Martin's Super Markets, unveiled a world record-breaking sculpture made of papier-mache.

The Indiana University South Bend Fine Arts Club revealed its abstract giving tree on campus.

It is roughly 14 feet in height and width, breaking the world record by approximately 1 to 1/12 feet.

In January, Martin's found out it had outdated comment cards they couldn't use anymore. So, they contacted the fine arts club to see if they could create a papier-mache sculpture.

They asked the club to use the theme of giving, since they were giving $25,000 worth of food to a local food bank. Not only did the club want to do it, they also wanted to make an impact in the community.

"It's not every day that an artist or an organization gets to raise $25,000 worth of food or $25,000 worth of anything with art, and the idea of [being] able to impact our community with art was such a great opportunity that we actually, when we brought it to the club, we told them, 'Either way, it's going to happen. It's too good of an opportunity for our community.' We have to make this happen in some way," club President Kolton Sizer said.

The tree took roughly 120 hours to complete with about 12 people working on it.

