IU South Bend hosting watch parties as Dems debate Tuesday, Wednesday

Democrats running for president will face off Tuesday and Wednesday in the latest Democratic debate.

Twenty candidates qualified, including South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who will take the stage Tuesday along with the other candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O'Rourke.

On Wednesday, candidates including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Bill de Blasio will face off. Those debates will begin at 8 p.m. on CNN.

As the Democratic debates happen, so will watch parties in South Bend.

You can stop by the community building on Indiana University South Bend's campus Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Organizers recommend arriving early to grab a good seat.

