ISSMA cancels music events due to coronavirus

The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) is canceling all music events through April 11 due to the spread of coronavirus.

More than 35,000 students from over 300 schools were planning to participate in more than 30 different school facilities throughout the state.

The Indiana State School Music Association is scheduled to sponsor student music festivals in the next few weeks with over 35,000 students from over 300 schools participating at more than 30 different school facilities throughout the state. After consultation with the Indiana State Department of Health, it has been decided by the ISSMA Executive Committee that to help protect students, schools, and communities from the spread of the COVID-19/Coronavirus, all ISSMA sponsored music events will be cancelled through April 11th. This would include all Junior/Middle/Elementary Concert Organization Festivals and the ISSMA State Show Choir and Jazz Finals.

In keeping with the ISSMA mission to provide educationally evaluated music performance opportunities, a process is being developed to allow directors of registered Junior/Middle/Elementary Ensembles to submit video recordings for evaluation.

The ISSMA Executive Committee acknowledges the disappointment that may be felt by students, directors, family members and supporters of the outstanding Show Choirs and Jazz Ensembles who were expecting to have the opportunity to share their talents at the ISSMA State Show Choir and Jazz Finals. After careful consideration of all options, and in accordance with ISSMA's responsibility to provide a safe and respectful environment at all ISSMA events, the ISSMA Executive Committee determined that a viable alternative to cancellation was not possible.



