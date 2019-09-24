ISP trooper saves NW Indiana woman choking on tacos at traffic light

Indiana State Police say one of its troopers saved a northwestern Indiana woman's life after he saw she was choking in her car at a traffic light.

Around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Dan Avitia was on Broadway at U.S. 30 in Merrillville when he heard cars honking next to him, according to a release from ISP.

Avitia looked over to see that a Ford SUV stayed stationary when the light turned green, causing motorists behind that car to voice – or, as the case may be, honk – their displeasure.

It was then that Avitia noticed that the woman driving the SUV had her hands at her throat.

Avitia activated the emergency lights and ran to the driver, who was later identified as a 41-year-old Crown Point woman. He opened the door and, realizing she was choking, hit her hard on the back a couple times, causing her to throw up and begin breathing again.

The woman reportedly had been eating tacos while driving when she began to choke.

Emergency medical personnel checked out the woman, but she was able to drive away on her own.

