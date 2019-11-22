Indiana officer shoots suspect during struggle

Authorities say a northeastern Indiana police officer struggling with a domestic violence suspect shot and wounded the man after he pulled a handgun from his waistband.

Indiana State Police say the shooting occurred about 8 a.m. Friday at a home in Kendallville, about 25 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Police say the Kendallville officer arriving first at the home contacted the man and a struggle ensued outside. When the man produced the handgun, the officer fired his service weapon.

Police say the suspect was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries wasn’t clear. The officer wasn’t hurt.

State police are investigating the shooting.

11/22/2019 4:22:03 PM (GMT -5:00)

