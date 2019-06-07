ISP seeking applicants for Toll Road regional dispatchers

If you're looking for a job, the Indiana State Police might have an opportunity for you.

ISP is accepting applications for regional dispatch at the Indiana Toll Road Post. The Toll Road positions operate out of the Regional Dispatch Center, located in the 52000 block of County Road 17 in Bristol.

The center covers the Toll Road and Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall and Kosciusko counties.

Duties of a dispatcher include receiving, recording and accurately dispatching information to law enforcement. You must have the ability to be seated in a confined area for long periods of time, plus a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

Pay starts at $30,082 a year in addition to benefits. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 21. You can find information on applying here.

Anyone with further questions may contact ISP Personnel Officer Brandon P. Lowe at blowe@isp.in.gov or 317-232-8238.

