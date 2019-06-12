ISP investigates convicted child molester's prison death

Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a prison inmate who was convicted of child molesting in Elkhart County.

Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say 70-year-old Lannie Morgan of South Bend was found unresponsive in his cell at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill on Monday morning.

Results from Morgan's autopsy are still pending, but investigators suspect foul play and are approaching the case as a homicide.

Morgan began serving a 30-year sentence in December of 2011.

He was convicted and sentenced that month after he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child molesting and a felony count of incest.

