ISP gives out free masks to truckers

Indiana State Police gave away face masks to truck drivers on Friday.

The giveaway happened at the rest area on I-94 in LaPorte County.

Officials want to make sure that those who are driving are as safe as possible while delivering goods and services to help us get the essential items we need during this time.

“Very appreciative some don't have them, some are declining the masks because they have them which we appreciate because it lets us get them to other people,” one trooper said.

Each truck driver received a package of five masks as officials gave away 1100 masks.

