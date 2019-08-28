ISP arrest driver in northwest Indiana for driving after huffing paint

A Cincinnati man was arrested Monday for operating while impaired on Interstate 80/94 after police pulled him over and discovered that he had allegedly huffed paint before driving.

When a trooper stopped 21-year-old Alec E. Sadauskas in a Hyndai near Mile Marker 7, the trooper "was hit with a strong odor of spray paint," according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

Sadauskas reportedly had red spray paint on his hands, face, neck, shirt and jean jacket, and ISP also reports his speech was slurred and he appeared confused.

The trooper asked Sadauskas about the paint on him, and he reportedly said the paint can exploded in his face. The release notes that the paint can was intact and undamaged.

The full release from the Indiana State Police has been reproduced below:



A Cincinnati Ohio man was arrested earlier this week when it was discovered he was driving impaired after “huffing paint”.

On Monday, August 26th, 2019, at approximately 5:15 p.m., First Sergeant Terrance Weems was east bound on I-80/94 in the left center lane (four lanes of traffic) west of Burr Street when he saw a red car overtaking him quickly. Traffic was heavy and moving slow. The red car, later identified as a 2012 Hyundai, overtook and passed Weems unmarked police car and began to follow another vehicle less than a car length. The Hyundai eventually moved to the left lane and began passing traffic on the left shoulder, cutting off another vehicle, and changing lanes without utilizing a turn signal.

Weems was able to stop the Hyundai at the 6.9 mile marker (approximately a mile east of Burr Street). Upon approaching the Hyundai, Weems was hit with a strong odor of spray paint coming from inside the car. The driver, later identified as Alec E. Sadauskas, 21 of Cincinnati, Ohio, had red spray paint on his face, hands, neck, shirt and blue jean jacket. Sadauskas' speech was slurred and he appeared confused while Weems talked with him. When questioned about the paint he began to get angry and said the paint can “exploded” in his face. The paint can, however, was intact and not damaged.

Further investigation revealed that Sadauskas was under the influence, with the spray paint being used as an intoxicant.

Sadauskas was taken and incarcerated at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point and charged with;

• Operating While Intoxicated

• Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment

• Speeding

• Improper Passing on the Left

• Following too Closely

• Unsafe Lane Movement

Pictures are of the spray can and Sadauskas

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



