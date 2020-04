An Indiana State Trooper was given a proper sendoff after retiring on Wednesday.

Sgt. Tony Slocum posted a video (above) on his Twitter page, showing state troopers lining up to honor Master Trooper Joe Swisher.

Swisher retired after 25 years.

Because of the coronavirus, the customary luncheon couldn't take place. So officers and friends decided to line up outside his home, and salute him for his service as he drove by.

Congratulations from all of us at 16 News Now.