The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is welcoming a new K-9.

Trooper Brett Adair was joined by his new partner, Zoia, at his graduation from K-9 training school.

The two worked for 12 weeks, learning skills in tracking, searches, obedience, handler protection and drug recognition.

Zoia is a female Dutch shepherd purchased by Indiana State Police from Berrien Center, Michigan.

Adair has been a member of the Indiana State Police for four years.