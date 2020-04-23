ISP: High-speed chase suspect said he thought troopers wanted to race

A man who led police on a high-speed chase on the Indiana Toll Road reportedly said he didn't stop his Mustang because he thought the troopers wanted to race.

From Indiana State Police Bremen District:

Last night a Minneapolis, MN man found himself going to jail after failing to stop and leading Indiana State Troopers on a pursuit on the Indiana Toll Road.

Around 9:20 p.m., on April 22, 2020, Trooper Nikolos Anderson and Trooper Brett Adair were both sitting in a crossover near the 96 mile marker on the Indiana Toll Road when they observed a red Mustang travelling westbound at a high speed. A radar reading showed that the Mustang was travelling over 120 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

As both troopers caught up to the Mustang in their fully marked Indiana State Police cars, with lights and sirens on, the driver of the Mustang allegedly shut off his lights for a brief period of time. The Mustang continued westbound in excess of 100 miles per hour, with both troopers behind, refusing to stop.

As the pursuit continued westbound the driver of the Mustang was able to avoid Stop Sticks that an assisting trooper had set up near the 84 mile marker in St. Joseph County. The Mustang then continued westbound, purportedly turning off its lights at times.

As the pursuit approached the 72 mile marker Stop Sticks were again set up and were successful in deflating the tires on the Mustang. The Mustang came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder near the 71 mile marker.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as Musab Alhussein, age 25 of Minneapolis, MN, was reportedly slow to respond to troopers commands but was safely taken into custody. Alhussein told troopers he did not stop because he thought the troopers wanted to race.

Alhussein was preliminarily arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Reckless Driving and also received several citations for moving violations. Alhussein was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

