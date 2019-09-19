ISP: A police V8 Hemi can catch a 2002 Acura

A driver who sped up to 140 mph thought that Indiana State Police cars had V6 engines and was surprised when a trooper was able to catch up so quickly, police say.

From Indiana State Police - Lowell District:

Early this morning, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Trooper William Carlson was sitting stationary on the inner shoulder east bound on I-80/94 east bound near Burr Street (6 mile marker). Carlson was in a fully marked police car when he was able to use his speed timing device and clock the car at 116 miles per-hour in a well posted 55 miles per-hour speed zone.

The car, a 2002 Acura, began to increase his speed as Carlson pulled out to catch up with the vehicle. The Acura sped up to 140 miles per-hour, it began weaving in and out of traffic even though traffic was light, and passed cars on the outside shoulder on two separate occasions.

The Acura finally came to stop at the 13.5 mile marker (Central Avenue) and the driver, Dino Lorenzo Gagliano, 20 of Dyer, was taken into custody. Gagliano stated he was worried about his license but believed that State Police cars had V6 engines and was surprised when Trooper Carlson was able to catch up so quickly.

Gagliano was taken and incarcerated at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point.

Charges:

• Resisting Law Enforcement-Level 6 Felony

• Reckless Driving-Class B Misdemeanor

• Driving with a Suspended License-infraction

• Speeding

• Unsafe Lane Movement

• Failure to Signal Lane Changes

Assisting: Sergeants Dan Avitia, Dwayne Dillahunty, Troopers Runyon, Rosillo and Beers, and Double T Towing