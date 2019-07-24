ISP: 2 women contacted by potential police imposter in NW Indiana

Indiana State Police say two women were contacted by a possible police impersonator within nine days of one another in northwest Indiana.

The first incident happened July 8 in Crown Point, and the second happened July 17 in Portage, according to a release from state police.

The man who may be impersonating police is described as an older white man with gray hair and a mustache. In the first interaction, he was wearing brown or khaki pants and a tan polo shirt.

His vehicle is described as a newer black or dark blue Ford Crown Victoria with red and blue lights inside the windshield. A witness who saw the first exchange also said the possible imposter police car had flashing white lights around the rear plate.

After pulling over the first woman on Interstate 65 near the 109th Street Crown Point exit around 9:50 p.m., the victim reportedly told police the man approached her car without a gun belt or weapons in sight, without a flashlight and without identifying himself.

The woman reportedly told police the man was aggressive and yelled that she had been speeding. He took her driver's license and registration back to the Crown Victoria and returned about five minutes later.

"His demeanor changed when he approached for the second time when he realized she wasn't alone," police say in the release.

The potential police imposter reportedly told the victim she would receive a ticket in the mail.

After the incident, ISP troopers were sent to the area but were not able to find anyone matching the description provided.

On Monday, July 22, police were called about a traffic stop that happened on July 17 in Portage involving a similar vehicle and possibly the same potential police impersonator.

Police released less information about the second interaction.

The victim in the second incident reportedly told police the sketch made after the first incident looked similar to the man who pulled her over days later.

Anyone with information on either traffic stop or on the person who may be impersonating police is encouraged to contact ISP Detective Brian McCall at 219-690-0083.

