IOSHA clears air on employee safety as it receives record high complaints

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or IOSHA, says it is has received a record high of complaints since the pandemic began.

According to IOSHA, they have received over 9000 complaints dating back to mid-March.​ That's 7.5 times more than their yearly average at 1,200 complaints.

About 50 percent of complaints, have come from people who were unhappy with the reopening of essential or nonessential businesses.​ The other half from people concerned about safety in the workplace., per IOSHA.

However, if you ask Elkhart County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey, she says she believes most of the complaints are not valid. ​

"I feel that there have been a few scenarios that have gone and they (IOSHA) have followed up on them, but I don't think a lot of complaints have been valid. I think that the goal here isn't to get anyone in trouble, it's to educate the new normal and for us to work together to make it a safe work place," Tobey says.

There are three things IOSHA recommends employees do to improve their safety in the workplace. First, talk to your employer. Address management about any concerns you might have and possibly offer ways it can be fixed.

Second, go to the Indiana Department of Labor website and file an IOSHA complaint form. This way, IOSHA can review your complaint and contact your employer about possibly making necessary changes.

Third, if changes have not been made and you feel it is unsafe to return to work, then don't. IOSHA says staying home is another option as well.

The CARES Act, an emergency legislation passed in March, actually encourages employees to stay home, rather than return to work during the pandemic. It also protects employees who choose not to return to work if they feel it is unsafe. Those who cannot return to work or are laid off, could be eligible for $600 per week along with standard unemployment benefits.

Looking ahead, manufacturers in all Indiana counties will be allowed to operate at full capacity on Friday, June 12th, and before they do, Tobey says it's up to both employers and employees to make sure they are operating safely.​

"It's a hard thing to swallow, but the motto is 'We are in it together and if you are not part of the solution, then you are a part of the problem.' I would encourage that individual to meet with management, meet with the floor manager, the group supervisor, whoever they answer to, and try to help fix the problem," Tobey says.​

Another problem that has become relevant, as more restrictions have been lifted off Indiana businesses, is contact tracing and understanding​

who is actually responsible for it within your workplace.​

According to IOSHA, it's not the employer's responsibility to let other employees know who may have been in contact with the virus, it's up to the local health department.

Employers are not permitted to share the name or medical information of any employee because they must comply with HIPAA laws. IOSHA also states employers are not required to require face masks, unless they are an essential business, or if someone is suspected of coming in contact or has contracted the virus in their workplace.

And to be clear, IOSHA also says they do not have authorization and there is no automatic requirement to shut down a business if an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

According to Governor Eric Holcomb's Back-On-Track plan​, what employers are responsible for are providing:​ health screenings​, enhancing cleaning ​and disinfecting of highly touched surfaces, hand sanitizer or hand-washing​, six feet distance between each employee (when possible), and comply with ​IOSHA health & safety standards​, which include preventing any exposure or spread of a disease.​

In effort to prevent any type of spread, Beacon Health in St. Joseph County and Elkhart County are providing a 'return to work pandemic playbook' to businesses reopening, most of which have done a pretty good job according to Beacon Occupational Health Medical Director Dr. Vivian Onunkwo.​

"A lot of them are doing an awesome job. Some of them have what they call a pandemic response team. A ot of them do screenings for all their employees. Some of them even have isolation rooms for people who do get sick while at work. And they also respond to feedback. So if we find out that we are seeing an increased number, they ask 'What can we do? How can we improve?' So we are seeing a lot of that from our employers in the area," Onunkwo says.

If you are not seeing proper safety protocols at your workplace, IOSHA encourages to talk to your employer, file a complaint, or stay home.​