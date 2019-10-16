INDOT to host Winter Seasonal Hiring Event

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - If you're looking for a seasonal job, Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for you.
INDOT Northwest will host a Winter Seasonal Hiring Event on Wednesday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at INDOT’s Sub-District, located at 2845 Jack Greenlee Drive in Plymouth.
INDOT is in need of CDL certified plow drivers for the winter season.
The pay is $16 an hour, plus overtime, and there will be a sign on bonus too.
"Because it is seasonal, it's sort of inherently temporary,” said Media Relations Director Adam Parkhouse. “However, these sometimes do lead to more full time positions. It’s a great opportunity to get your foot in the door at INDOT."