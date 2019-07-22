INDOT to close Capital Avenue bridge Monday for concrete work

INDOT will close the Capital Avenue bridge in Mishawaka on Monday.

Construction crews will pour concrete as part of the bridge reconstruction project.

The road will be closed between State Road 933 and Jefferson Boulevard.

Northbound drivers on Capital Avenue (SR 331) will be detoured east on SR 933 (Lincolnway East), north on Bittersweet Road and west on McKinley back to Capital Avenue. Southbound drivers on Capital Avenue will be detoured east on McKinley, south on Bittersweet Road and west on SR 933 (Lincolnway East) back to Capital Avenue.

INDOT says the road should reopen by late Monday.