INDOT sets aside $12.5M for Michiana infrastructure improvements

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that more than $120 million is being allocated for bridge improvements in the state.

Michiana will be getting more than $12.5 million of the work in six counties.

In St. Joseph County, the work is focusing on a bridge north of Fillmore and Mayflower roads. The work will cost more than $3.5 million.

In Marshall County, two bridges will be replaced at a cost of more than $3.3 million. One is off Randolph Street over the Yellow River and the other is off Union Road.

Meanwhile, more than $1.9 million is going toward replacing the Elkhart County on County Road 26 from County Road 3 to County Road 22 over Baugo Creek.

