INDOT hosting statewide hiring fair for seasonal snow plow drivers Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a statewide hiring fair Tuesday, Sept. 17, for seasonal snow plow drivers.

The seasonal positions pay $16 per hour and offer $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates. Applicants need a valid Commercial Driver’s License and a high school diploma or GED, is preferred, but not required.

Hiring fair locations in the Northwest District include:

Gary: 7601 Melton Rd.

LaPorte: 315 E. Boyd Blvd.

Plymouth: 2845 Jack Greenlee Dr.

All hiring fairs across the state run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

