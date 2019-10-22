INDOT grants $18 million for road projects in northwest Indiana

State highway officials made their way up to northwest Indiana Tuesday with the goal of giving Hoosiers a smoother ride.

They're doing this by awarding funding for a number of local road projects in our area.

From areas in Newton County to the city of South Bend to La Porte, dollars are being committed from the state to help fund local road projects.

The Indiana Department of Transportation committed roughly $18 million to matching local funds for projects through the Community Crossings Initiative. That number is just for northwest Indiana alone.

You'll most likely see these funds used for roads that are maintained by cities and counties, like Lake Shore Drive in La Porte, just minutes away from where all the checks got passed out.

It is one of the roads that will be getting a face-lift in the springtime, thanks to Community Crossings dollars.

"One of our charges in INDOT is to do just that, to help maintain infrastructure and invest in infrastructure. It's all part of the total package, not just on the part of our roads but on the roads that connect with our roads and the roads that take people where they need to go," INDOT media relations director Adam Parkhouse said.

A handful of counties received funding. Dozens of cities and towns in northwest Indiana also were awarded grants.

