INDOT hosts dog-walking event at new US 20 & S.R. 2 'dogbone' interchange

The Indiana Department of Transportation hosted its Walk Your Dog on the Dogbone event, marking the near completion of the new "dogbone" interchange on U.S. 20 and State Road 2.

The $9 million project first began back in March. The new changes include a bridge and two roundabouts that will allow east- and westbound drivers to avoid stopping like they used to be forced to.

Before the project began, the U.S. 20 and State Road 2 interchange met at a traffic signal.

INDOT’s Adam Parkhouse says drivers would have to stop, causing all sorts of traffic issues. It became an area with an extremely high accident rate and eventually became one of Indiana’s most deadly interchanges.

The new "dogbone" is just one of the many changes that Parkhouse says U.S. 20 needed for a very a long time.

