INDOT closing State Road 39 in LaPorte County

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 39 on Monday in LaPorte County. Crews will chip seal the road.

The road will be closed between Joliet Road and U.S. 6. INDOT says the road should reopen by Tuesday evening, weather permitting.

Southbound drivers on State Road 39 will be detoured west on State Road 2, south on U.S. 421 and east on U.S. 6 back to State Road 39. Northbound drivers on State Road 39 will be detoured west on U.S. 6, north on U.S. 421 and east on State Road 2 back to State Road 39.

