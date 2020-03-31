INDOT announces virtual job fair; more than 1,000 positions available

More than 1,000 construction jobs and related positions will soon be available through the Indiana Department of Transportation, and you can learn all about them during a virtual job fair in April.

From the Indiana Department of Workforce Development:

INDIANAPOLIS (March 31, 2020) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a virtual job fair in which more than 1,000 construction and related positions will be available through the state agency. The virtual job fair is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 16, and will last approximately one hour.

Presenters will include representatives from both INDOT and the State Personnel Department. The program will cover what INDOT does, benefits in working for INDOT, how to apply for INDOT jobs, and details about specific jobs available in four main areas: Summer Seasonal State workers, Highway Maintenance Techs, Equipment Mechanics, and Construction Engineers.

“We appreciate the opportunity to promote our significant number of job openings to a broad audience,” said Joe McGuinness, INDOT Commissioner. “This virtual job fair will enable us to get the word out to many Hoosiers who may be temporarily unemployed or simply looking for new opportunities they might have otherwise not been aware of.”

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will host the virtual job fair. DWD and INDOT joined forces once before for a successful virtual job fair in 2018. More than 400 individuals registered for the virtual event, including job seekers from 14 states across the U.S.

“The concept of virtual job fairs has proven to be popular with job seekers,” said DWD Commissioner Fred Payne. “It allows individuals to engage with employers without the obstacles of transportation, child care or other constraints in attending an in-person job fair. And in this time of the COVID-19 crisis, it brings people together in a safe, convenient manner consistent with the current state guidelines for gatherings.”

To register for the INDOT Virtual Job Fair, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7684424500148015117. All registrants will receive a link to the recording of the virtual job fair whether they are able to participate live or not.

