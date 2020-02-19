IN woman who was quarantined on cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus

One of the passengers allowed to leave a cruise ship after a two-week quarantine is an Indiana woman who says she tested positive for the virus.

Marianne Obenchain, of Cass County, Indiana, was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. Her vacation was cut short when passengers were diagnosed.

She was among the Americans evacuated and under quarantine at a California Air Force base.

She posted on Facebook that she was hoping to get back to Cass County but said she tested positive for the virus.

Right now, she's being treated in a California hospital but says she is feeling fine as of Wednesday morning.

