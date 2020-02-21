I&M's new solar facility in St. Joseph Co. to be its largest yet

Indiana Michigan Power's next solar energy farm will be its largest.

Construction is expected to start in April on a solar project in eastern St. Joseph County, off Bittersweet Road, south of the Indiana Toll Road.

The solar farm will have a 20-megawatt capacity, which is more than the utility's other four solar facilities combined.

"I&M will collaborate on the solar facility project with the University of Notre Dame. Notre Dame will in turn promote its sustainability goals by committing to support 40% of the renewable attributes of the solar facility," I&M's Schnee Garrett said.

The facility will also extend education and research opportunities to Notre Dame students.

