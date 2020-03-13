I&M temporarily suspending disconnections

Indiana Michigan Power is temporarily suspending all disconnections for non-payment as the coronavirus continues to spread.

In a statement they sent Friday evening, it says:

"We know our customers are concerned about their families and ensuring they have reliable electric service allows them to focus on staying healthy and well. Indiana Michigan Power is committed to doing what we can to help our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve as we navigate this uncertain time."

If you have any questions or concerns you're asked to call their Customer Operations Center.

For Indiana: 1-800-311-4634

For Michigan: 1-800-311-6424