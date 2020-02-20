I&M moving forward on St. Joseph Co. solar power facility

Plans for an Indiana Michigan Power solar facility in St. Joseph County are moving forward.

The utility says it will be its largest solar generation facility in the Michiana area, with enough energy to power 2,700 homes a year.

The project is a collaboration with the University of Notre Dame, which will be supporting 40% of the facility.

It will be located near the Indiana Toll Road and Bittersweet Road in St. Joseph County.

Construction starts in April, with operations expected to start in the late fall.

