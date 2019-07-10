I&M Power warns of scammers demanding immediate payment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - Scammers are impersonating Indiana Michigan Power representatives and targeting utility customers.
Officials say these callers claim consumers are late paying a bill and that your power will be disconnected soon.
Many scammers spoof the telephone number they're calling from to make it appear as a different number. And then, they usually tell customers to call a different number to arrange a payment.
The scammers may seek personal credit card or banking information, while some direct customers to buy a debit card and provide the card's number.
I&M says it will never call customers demanding immediate payment, nor will it disconnect service without prior warning in writing.
If you get one of these calls, hang up.