I&M Power warns of scammers demanding immediate payment

Scammers are impersonating Indiana Michigan Power representatives and targeting utility customers.

Officials say these callers claim consumers are late paying a bill and that your power will be disconnected soon.

Many scammers spoof the telephone number they're calling from to make it appear as a different number. And then, they usually tell customers to call a different number to arrange a payment.

The scammers may seek personal credit card or banking information, while some direct customers to buy a debit card and provide the card's number.

I&M says it will never call customers demanding immediate payment, nor will it disconnect service without prior warning in writing.

If you get one of these calls, hang up.

