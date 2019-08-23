Schools cite cost of printing reports in ILEARN results delay

ILEARN, the Indiana standardized test that measures students' learning progress in the state, made results available to schools on Aug. 15. But it's likely you haven't seen your student's results yet, and here's why.

16 News Now has learned that getting those results to parents can be a major ordeal for schools.

For instance, 16 News Now got in touch with representatives from the South Bend Community School Corporation who said they planned to mail out the results to parents soon after receiving the results from the state.

Here's the problem: Each results report is four to eight pages long. In the South Bend school system, there are about 18,000 students that would need those results sent to them. It will cost a pretty penny to print all those out.

So, the school district is waiting until the state mails out hard copies in the middle of September, and those copies will then be mailed to parents.

One exception is for students who took the alternative assessment for special education students. Those will be sent out sooner.

This is the first year of the ILEARN, so the state provided a later deadline for results than previous years.

Some districts may be following a different process, so if you have any questions, reach out to your school.

