"I don't even know how to process it," says owner of warehouse after fire

The Fun F/X Warehouse in South Bend was engulfed in flames Friday.

Crews tackled heavy smoke and massive flames.

Saturday 16 News Now talked with the owner and his friend who said they were inside the building when the fire started.

Tim Richardson said he was using the warehouse to work on an independent film project.

“I was in the basement with my friend Matt, setting up stuff for the film, when we heard a loud rumbling noise above us, and then we shortly after smelled some smoke...Then we saw smoke coming down into the basement from the stairs so we just ran up the stairs, through a bunch of really thick smoke and ran into the owner,” said Richardson.

Richardson said they then ran out of the building.

“Luckily it was pretty quick in terms of fearing for our lives,” Richardson said.

The owner Victor Cao was in shock.

“I don’t even know how to process it. It’s kind of surreal still,” Cao said.

Cao had tons of new products inside.

The Battalion Chief with the South Bend Fire Department said they were out again Saturday afternoon.

“We are concerned right now about the building collapsing, so we are not able to get in with hand lines and work like we normally would,” Baker said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

“That’s what I’m trying to figure out is how it could have happened. I know it happened on the second floor and above because I was on the first floor. By the time I saw the smoke, it was way too late,” Cao said.

The owner said he does not know what he is going to do.

