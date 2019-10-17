I CAN Cafe teams up with organizations to help abolish medical debt

A local cafe in Michiana teams up with several charities to help pay off medical debt for over 1,000 families in Southwest Michigan.

"I CAN Cafe" in New Buffalo, Michigan, teamed up with The Harbor Country Mission and Lake Street Community Church to help clear more than $1.5 million in medical debt for families in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties.

The cafe and the two organizations are working with RIP Medical Debt, which is a New York-based charity. Together, they all are trying to erase the medical debt by paying $15,000.

Once the debt is bought, those on the hook for the medical bills will receive a letter letting them know that their debt has been forgiven.

