Indiana could play key role in $750 billion defense bill

A $750 billion defense bill passed by Congress last month is the nation’s largest ever.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) 3rd District

The U.S. is poised to play catch up when it comes to the development of hypersonic warfare and Indiana could play a key role.

“What we've seen happen over the past decade because of our defense cuts in America, we've seen China and Russia surpass us in key capabilities like hypersonic missiles,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, (R) Indiana’s third district.

Congressman Banks served in the Navy before he served on the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.

Hypersonic missiles travel at least five times the speed of sound and are said to be unstoppable by existing missile defense systems.

Because of what's going on in Indiana, the hypersonics eco-system is right here in our state. Notre Dame is a big part of it, Purdue is a big part of it,” said Rep. Banks. “Notre Dame has a wind tunnel here that's state of the art. It provides the type of testing capabilities that the military doesn't have anywhere else.”

The defense bill sets aside $100 million to establish a new office that would oversee a university consortium charged with developing hypersonic technologies and systems. Congressman Banks if banking on that new office being located in the Hoosier state. “Our ultimate hope is that that would be an Indiana designated asset,” Rep. Banks said. “It's not necessarily a lucrative part of a business plan for some of your key defense contractors to develop hypersonics so it’s going to take a partnership between academia and the military to come up with the technology that we need, in Indiana we've already got the framework to develop that.:

Rep. Banks says the bill would also allow AM General to build more Humvees and that it would create a new branch of the military called the Space Branch.

“One thing that I’ve learned sitting on the committee for three years is that you have jurisdictions within all of the branches that are related to space, but that’s created a bureaucratic nightmare. So you have a lot of people that are responsible, but not one entity that’s fully accountable for space warfare.”

