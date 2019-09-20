Husband-wife duo restores beloved Michiana orchard

Williams Orchard started selling apples and peaches to Michiana back in the 1800s, but it closed down after its caretaker passed away.

Thanks to a husband and wife duo, Williams Orchard is finally open once again.

John and Robin Drummond didn't know much about agriculture when they took over the orchard in January, but thanks to local resources and help from Mother Nature, they've reopened an orchard that's meant a lot to generations of Michiana residents.

“This place means a lot to a lot of people. That’s why we want to keep it going, that’s why we’re here,” Robin Drummond said.

The orchard spans 135 acres and was originally founded in the 1860s by the Williams Family.

“I had been coming here with my grandparents and dad my entire childhood,” said Kate Gabey, a local.

John and Robin Drummond decided to buy the orchard and embark on a new adventure. Their first step in taking over the orchard was preserving its rich history.

To get a look at the new property, watch the video above.

The orchard has fun for the whole family, including wagon rides, a petting zoo and, of course, self-picked fruits.

The Drummonds say it's been rewarding to restore something that means so much to the community.

“Just an outpouring of love and support,” Robin Drummond said. “We had people who had been coming for 60 or 70 years in tears letting us know how much it meant to them. That fueled our fire to keep going.”

The Drummonds have big vision for how the orchard can grow.

“We launched a wedding/catering and allow people to host their weddings out here,” John Drummond said. “We have a 4- acre lake we’re building this November that will be available next year. It will have a ceremony site with infinity edges. Beautiful sailcloth tents to have a wedding in the orchard.”

Thanks to the Drummond family, they’re bringing new life to a piece of Michiana history and making it delicious.

For more information on the orchard, visit its website or Facebook page.

