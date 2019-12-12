Husband-wife duo prepares for concert while back home in Michiana

A folk rock band with ties to Michiana is dropping new holiday music and getting ready for their holiday concert

Jillian Speece and Nathaniel Paul Hoff are married and live in New York City, but the two graduated from Marian High School.

They've been traveling the nation with their folk-rock music under the name The Bergamot, but they're home for the holidays and have a concert coming up in Three Oaks Friday.

16 News Now's Tricia Sloma sat down with the husband-wife duo for a preview of the concert.

"Every time we go out into the world, we tour and we come back to our hometown to do a Christmas show in Three Oaks, Michigan," Speece said. "… We love Christmas. It's just a special time of year to share music and the spirit and just uplift people."

For concert tickets, visit acornlive.org/buy-tickets.

