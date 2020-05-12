Husband and wife nurses face pandemic together

For nurses Jason and Stephanie Acosta, their jobs play a big role in their story.

"We are currently married and we met at Goshen Hospital working in the surgical unit," Jason said.

"We usually work opposite of each other so we don’t use childcare," Stephanie said. "Nursing is a good field for parents trying to juggle kids because some flexibility with our schedules."

The two have taken their talents across the globe.

"A colleague is from Tanzania and a relative had health problems so we could help and see the country," Jason added.

So what is it like for the husband and wife duo to both be working on the front lines?

"It’s really a good thing because when we both have a rough day at work, we both understand," Stephanie said.

Jason says it’s all about supporting one another and being adaptable.

"All of us here have been adapting incredibly well and things can change quickly," Jason said. "The CDC could say something different and we have to adapt quickly so everyone is on their toes and working as best as we can."

Nothing can stop this superhero duo.

