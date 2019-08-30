Hurricane Dorian unlikely to impact Michiana; Devastation possible for Florida residents

Hurricane Dorian will strengthen to a Category 3 storm Friday as we gear up for the holiday weekend. Once it is considered a 'major' hurricane, evacuation orders may be issued.

See the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale below for a description of each category.

Category 1: 74-95 mph. Very dangerous winds will produce some damage

Category 2: 96-110 mph. Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage

Category 3 (MAJOR): 111-129 mph. Devastating damage will occur. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

Category 4 (MAJOR):130-156 mph. Catastrophic damage will occur.

Category 5 (MAJOR): 157 mph or higher. Catastrophic damage will occur: Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Once Dorian makes landfall, it will likely track up the east coast, impacting large cities, including Baltimore, Washington DC, Newark, New York, and Boston. This storm will impact the continental US for more than a week.