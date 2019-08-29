Hurricane Dorian intensifies on its approach to the Floridian coast

As of 5am Thursday, Hurricane Dorian is a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 85mph. The National Hurricane Center issues updates every 3 hours.

The storm is moving slowly at a rate of 13mph towards the northwest.

In the coming days, Dorian will make a left-hand turn, aiming the most intense part of the storm at the east coast of Florida. Melbourne, Vero Beach, Port St. Lucie, and West Palm Beach will all be in the path of landfall.

The risk of dangerous storm surge and hurricane-force winds continues to increase for Florida and the Bahamas. There is still uncertainty as to the strength and point of impact.

Hurricane Dorian may strengthen to a Category 3 Storm before making landfall on Sunday evening/Monday morning.