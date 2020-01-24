Hundreds take part in South Bend March for Life

A nationwide March for Life took place today to mark the 47th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

The South Bend event began with a rally at the Knights of Columbus Hall for pro-life activists who experienced a difficult 2019.

“Last year we had the remains of over 2,500 aborted fetuses found in Dr. Klopfer’s garage. We also had an unlicensed abortion business open and so things are just getting worse, there's more destruction happening and more lives being lost,” said Jackie Appleman, Director of Right to Life Michiana.

Hundreds today took part in the South Bend march—organizers say perhaps as many as 600. All are said to have a singular goal for the future.

“We are demanding for our lawmakers to reverse this immoral decision,” Appleman said.

However, Michiana Right to Life isn’t yet ready to talk about HB 1089 filed with the Indiana General Assembly that boldly states life begins and conception and seeks to repeal the statutes authorizing abortion.

On the judicial front, in March, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider a Louisiana law that requires abortion doctors to have hospital admitting privileges.

It will be the first abortion case to come before the high court since President Trump appointed two justices.

In Washington D.C. today, President Trump became the first president to attend and address a March for Life event in person—as South Bend Life Center Director Shawn Sullivan looked on.

“This president has been so adamant in standing for the values of the unborn. Whether you like Trump or not, you have to respect how uncompromising he is on the positions that matter to the faithful,” Sullivan told 16 News Now in a telephone interview.

There were no counter protestors to be found at today’s march in South Bend.

On its Facebook page, Pro Choice South Bend wrote, “We affirm the need in Michiana for accessible, and affordable family planning, abortion, and sexuality education.”

