Hundreds protest stay-at-home order outside Michigan Capitol

A couple hundred people angry over Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order are protesting in the rain outside the state Capitol.

The demonstration was smaller Thursday morning than previous rallies, at least initially.

It's being led by Michigan United for Liberty, a conservative activist group that has sued Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and organized or participated in several protests since early April.

Though state police described the last demonstration as peaceful overall, lawmakers from both parties criticized some protesters for intimidating and threatening tactics.

The state's Democratic attorney general has said the law will be enforced at Thursday's rally, including if protesters brandish their guns or ignore police directives.

5/14/2020 10:17:34 AM (GMT -4:00)

