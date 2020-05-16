Hundreds of tires slashed in Elkhart neighborhood

Some Elkhart residents said they want answers, after hundreds of tires were slashed early Friday morning on Roys, Stevens and Frances Ave.

It reportedly happened around 2:30 a.m.

Residents said they heard a bunch of noise and claimed this has happened before in the neighborhood.

"You need to stop. You're destroying property...To be aware that people are tired of this in this neighborhood...Find something else to do. Go online. Play video games," said long-time resident Johnny Hudson.

While many tires have been repaired or replaced since Friday's incident, 16 News Now saw the remaining evidence Saturday.

The Elkhart Police Department said it has received 12 calls about this incident, and is investigating.

Police also said there is increased patrol in that area.

At this time there have been no arrests made.

If you have any information, call the Elkhart Police Department.