Hundreds of local first responders thank hospital workers in a procession

First responders throughout St. Joseph County, and beyond, held a Lights and Sirens Procession Wednesday night, to show their appreciation for our local health care workers.

"Hospital workers, they are out here thanking us, and they are living this like we are twenty-four seven. It means a lot, it really does," said South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

One group met at the Century Center and careened to Memorial Hospital.

Another group met at Strikes and Spares and headed to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka and Beacon Hospital in Granger.

When they arrived, a department chaplain led first responders in prayer, and ended the procession with a round of applause for our hardworking medical personnel.

The event was organized by the South Bend Police Chief and the St. Joseph County Sheriff.

