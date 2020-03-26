Hundreds of cars wait in line at food bank, politicians step in to help

Times are challenging right now.

Thursday, hundreds of cars waited in line at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, as volunteers hustled to prepare groceries for those in need.

Politicians even pitched in to help too.

"I think we're the best community that knows what it's like during good times and tough times; that we celebrate together, we work together, and we help each other when people need help," said U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski.

"Everybody has to come together. We have to network. I think we all are going to be so much closer," said Indiana State Senator from the 10th district, David Niezgodski.

About six-hundred people received a bag of dry goods, meat and fruit.

Ordinary people in Michiana gave their time to offer a hand.

"We are going to win this war, but it does require people to stay plugged in, either financially or coming down to volunteer. People are hungry. People need food, and that's why this is happening today to make a difference in Hoosier's lives," said Walorski.

Another thing that may make a difference in Hoosier's lives is an economic relief package moving through congress.

"I believe it will pass, and I do believe the president will sign it upon passage, and he will start sending this money out immediately, so that we can continue to keep families moving. They can buy food, they can pay their bills and they can do whatever they need to do that's urgent for them," Walorski said.

The book bank needs volunteers.

They also need baby items and staples.