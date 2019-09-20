Hundreds in South Bend participate in Global Climate Strike

Thousands of people walked out of their high schools, colleges, and workplaces urging city leaders to take action on climate change.

In South Bend, hundreds were involved in the strike led by the South Bend chapter of the Sunrise Movement.

Protesters want Mayor Pete Buttigieg and members of The South Bend Common Council to pass a local Green New Deal.

Friday's event was one of more than 2,500 strikes planned in 120 countries around the world and is the largest day of protest to stop climate change.

"These are well-informed, committed citizens, and they will lead us into a future," said Pat Hackett, who is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. "And without their leadership, we are facing an absolute climate catastrophe. What's happening here is happening throughout the nation. We are part of a bigger movement."

The climate strike movement began with 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, who started striking outside of the Swedish Parliament last year.

