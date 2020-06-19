Hundreds gather for Juneteenth staNDtogether event at Notre Dame

Happening on Friday a Juneteenth celebration on the campus of Notre Dame with a walk for unity joined by students, staff, athletes, as well as community members.

Hundreds of people coming out to not only show some love to Notre Dame athletics, but to remember the bigger message of Juneteenth, and to celebrate a day of freedom as one community.

"For all black people of this country, today is our Fourth of July. It's our Independence Day, and may it always be recognized as such," ND Football player Daelin Hayes says during a speech to start the staNDtogether event at the Irish Green.

"I came out to honor and celebrate Juneteenth. It's a historical date that has been ironically and unfortunately forgotten for much of America," one of the participants named Shawn tells us.

Forgotten by some, but remembered and celebrated Friday afternoon.

"Growing up in South Bend, I've been a lifelong Notre Dame fan and I was really raised to not see color," Kelly Jeffers says.

The event had a peaceful prayer and walk around campus to show unity and draw attention to a national issue some can feel here at home. Some issues might need addressed.

"The systemic racism not only at the university but in the South Bend community is something that is addressed, acknowledged and acted upon as well," Shawn says.

Participants wore black to show support for the cause and some came out to learn.

"Trying to be more aware, and try to be less racist in my thinking," Therese Buss says.

Every step a stride for unity, and acknowledging the fight some of our neighbors face every day.

"The time for silence and complicity is long gone."

