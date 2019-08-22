Hundreds gather at St. Joseph High School (S.B.) to kick off WNDU's Friday Night Football Pep Rally

On Thursday, 16 Morning News Now held its first pep rally of the high school football season and – for two straight years – hundreds filled Alumni Gymnasium at St. Joseph High School.

The weekly rallies are sponsored by Monteith’s Best-One Tire and Auto Care. Last year, about 400 students and this year didn’t disappoint as students and staff prepare for their first game of the year at home, against Concord.

The pep rally is our chance to highlight and celebrate everything your school, its students and teams have to offer. St. Joseph proved Thursday, they are not just built on the success of their athletics department.

16 News Now’s Joshua Short spoke with students who were a part of community organizations and even discovered the school has a Chinese Club where students are taught how to speak Chinese and embrace Chinese culture.

