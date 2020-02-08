Hundreds attend Night to Shine, a prom for people with special needs

On Friday, more than 700 churches across the world hosted the Night to Shine event, a prom for teens and adults with special needs.

It is celebrated in all 50 states, and this year in 30 countries.

Individuals were paired up with a dancing buddy and had the opportunity to get their shoes shined, their makeup and hair done, and they even walked down the red carpet with paparazzi cheering them on.

"And then we crown them all kings and queens of the night, so they all go home crowns and tiaras, and so that's an awesome night,” event coordinator Allisa Brown said.

The event started six years ago and is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Tebow has had a heart for those with special needs for years, and the event is changing people’s lives.

"This is my first time going. I was ready for this to happen, and now it's finally here,” attendee Gage West said.

“It’s so special to see what it means to them. They look forward to this all year long,” Brown said.

LaGrange Church of God has been hosting the event in Shipshewana for four years. More than 200 people danced the night away Friday.

“It’s amazing. It feels incredible to be here,” West said.

The event was made possible through grants.

The church said it pays about $10,000 out of pocket to cover all costs.

If you would like to donate, you can contact the church.

