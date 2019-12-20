Hundreds attend funeral for Indiana veteran with no family

Hundreds of veterans and other people who never met an 89-year-old Army veteran attended his funeral after central Indiana authorities were unable to track down any of the decorated veteran's relatives.

Veterans from as far away as Michigan joined high school students and local residents for Thursday's funeral services for George R. Green, a Korean War veteran from Elwood, Indiana, who died on Dec. 5.

The Herald Bulletin reports that Pastor Rodney Ellis of First Missionary Baptist Church said during the services that Green “was a true patriot" who was awarded the Bronze Star medal four times during his wartime service.

