Hundreds attend fundraiser for Plymouth student battling a brain tumor

Hundreds attended a fundraiser Thursday at the Ponderosa in Plymouth to support Jaisyn Reese, a middle school student at Lincoln Jr. High School who is at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis for treatment of a brain tumor.

Last month, Jaisyn got the scary diagnosis. While there is no way to remove it, doctors hope radiation treatment will help shrink the tumor.

His family is fighting hard to save Jaisyn's life, and people in Plymouth are helping where they can.

In fact, it was a parent and the Lincoln Junior High cheer team who decided to organize the fundraiser at Ponderosa.

"There was just something that said 'we need to help,' and we have our girls who are more than willing to help this family. So we decided to reach out to Ponderosa," parent and organizer Crystal Johnson said.

"And I immediately said 'yes' because one, I know the gentleman's father, and two, I support kids like you wouldn't believe. ... And so anything I can do to help students and young people develop and bring something to the world, then I'm all for it, and that's been my goal for 35 years here," Plymouth Ponderosa owner Tom Blackburn said.

At least 10% of the proceeds will go to the family to help with medical bills.

Jaisyn's mom said the support has been overwhelming and she wants to thank everyone.

Organizers will know how much was raised Friday.

If you could not make this fundraiser, Plymouth High School is hosting a 5K on March 14.

YSC Gear in Plymouth also made Jaisyn Strong shirts. They are $20 apiece.

