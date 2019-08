TODAY:

Muggy and warm this afternoon as highs reach the upper 70s, near 80. A few isolated sprinkles on the radar with cloud cover gradually clearing. HIGH swim risk for Berrien County beaches (MODERATE risk in La Porte County) with waves 3-5’.

TONIGHT:

Much less humid. Overnight lows in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. A pleasant start to your Wednesday.

TOMORROW:

Much more comfortable. Highs in the middle 70s. Plenty of afternoon sunshine.