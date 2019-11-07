Humane Society of St. Joseph Co. to host cat adoption event

Are you looking for a new fuzzy little friend?

The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is looking for people to adopt some cats right now, and you can do so at a very small price.

"I Cat Believe It!" is a special adoption event happening Saturday at the Humane Society.

Kittens and adult cats will be up for adoption for just $5, which includes their microchip, spay and neuter, vaccinations and even some food.

There are nearly 500 cats at the shelter right now, and they're all in need of loving homes.

“Even though last month we found homes for over 70 cats and over 60 dogs, we still had more than that come in,” said Executive Director Genny Carlson. “So that means that our shelter starts filling up. “And when it starts filling up, we really need help from our community to get these animals out of the shelter and into homes."

If you're interested in adopting, you can sign up online now and get pre-approved in order to make the process quick on Saturday.

The "I Cat Believe It!" event will take place from 12 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

